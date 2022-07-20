Ride to remember Ky. first responders who died in the line of duty underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A bike ride to remember first responders who died in the line of duty is making its way across Kentucky.

Wednesday morning, the Kentucky Brotherhood cyclists started in Georgetown. They stopped at the Fallen Officers Memorial in downtown Lexington to emphasize the reason they do this.

“Everyone has their ‘Why.’ If you ask any one of these riders there’s one person, at least one person that’s their ‘Why’ for this year,” said Zachary Ryer, Kentucky Brotherhood board member. “It doesn’t’ matter if you’re police, fire, EMS, corrections. We’re all just one big family.”

The cyclists come from different parts of the country, some coming from Louisiana and even South Carolina.

On the backs of their jerseys are 28 names of first responders who died in the line of duty last year.

Ryer has participated in this event for the last three years and says the ride is special for each rider and the families of the fallen.

“I say it’s more for the families. Really hits home when you meet their families, meet their kids who lost their dad or lost their mom. When we come through town, they realize that their loved one isn’t forgotten,” said Ryer.

The cyclists also stopped off at the UK Police office to honor two fallen K-9 officers, Ira and Caro, before leaving Lexington.

They’ll stop in Lawrenceburg on Wednesday. The riders will cover 386 miles in the next four days before the ride ends in Henderson on Saturday.

