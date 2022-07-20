Road to recovery: Floyd Co. deputy undergoes seventh surgery since deadly ambush in Allen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time, we’re hearing from Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson, who was shot in the deadly ambush in Allen almost three weeks ago.

He has undergone several surgeries to save his leg, including one Wednesday morning. He’s still day-by-day right now, but the good news is that doctors told Deputy Lawson he’s no longer at risk of losing his leg.

MORE:

Wednesday morning marked his seventh surgery since the shooting. At this point, doctors are going in to make sure there is no infection, and that the tissue is healing. Doctors said everything is looking better, but they’ll go back in a couple days to check again.

It’s unclear how many more surgeries he will have to have before they can close his leg and get him a step closer to going home.

WKYT’s Chad Hedrick talked with him over Facetime, where he was in his room at UK Hospital.

He said he’s been overwhelmed by the support and well wishes he’s gotten from across the state, and is especially grateful for the support Floyd County has been given, particularly the honors for his fallen brothers in blue.

“Honestly it’s pretty incredible. It just shows that there’s still good in the world, and people do care. All of this defund the police-- people are not about that. It’s very humbling. It’s truly amazing. Just what everybody has been able to do and what they’ve done for me,” Deputy Lawson said.

There is a GoFundMe page for Deputy Lawson’s family to help with expenses they’re facing, and fundraising lunch is planned for a week from today in Floyd County at the Old Courthouse.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.