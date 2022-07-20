Advertisement

Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in alleged attempted kidnapping

Police car
Police car(AP)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials from one local sheriff’s office say the public should be on the lookout for someone they allege attempted to kidnap a little girl from a local campground.

Just before 4:00 p.m., the London-Laurel County Communications Center received a call about a possible attempted kidnapping on a trail near the Holly Bay Campground.

The initial investigation indicates that a 10-year-old girl was walking on the trail when a man grabbed her from behind by the arms and tried to force her to go with him. The girl was able to break away from the man and ran to the safety of the guard station.

The man is described as white, between five feet, ten inches, and six feet tall of slender build, with brown or dark brown hair, wearing an orange/red shirt and khaki cargo shorts with a green backpack and tattoos on his legs.

Representatives from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to look for the man but could not find him.

Authorities ask that if you have any information to call the London-Laurel County Communications Center at (606) 878-7000, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600, or 911.

