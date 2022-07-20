Steiner finals bound in 200 meters, McLaughlin qualifies for 400 hurdles semifinals

EUGENE, Ore. — Kentucky track and field alumna Abby Steiner qualified for the 200-meter final, while Sydney McLaughlin punched her ticket to 400m hurdles semifinals at World Athletics Championships on Tuesday evening.

Steiner, the reigning U.S. 200m champion, ran 22.15 in the semifinals and placed second in her heat to receive an automatic bid to the final in her first World Championships.

McLaughlin, who broke her own world record to win the U.S. title in June, unsurprisingly qualified for the semifinals in the 400m hurdles, cruising with a time of 53.95. The 400m hurdles semifinal takes place at 9:15 p.m. ET on July 20 while the 200m final featuring

Steiner starts at 10:35 p.m. ET on July 21. Still to compete are UKTF alumnae Keni Harrison and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, along with volunteer coach Devynne Charlton in the 100m hurdles. Megan Moss and Dwight St. Hillaire, competing for The Bahamas and Trinidad & Tobago respectively, will return to the track on July 23 for the 4x400m heats.

Days 1-4 Kentucky track & field’s Coach Tim Hall coached volunteer coach Chrisitan Coleman to sixth in the World Athletics Championships 100-meter final while Steiner qualified for 200m semifinals in the first four days of competition.

Coleman finished sixth in the 100m with a time of 10.01 as one of four Americans in the event. Indoors, Coleman won the silver medal in the 60m at World Athletics Championships in Serbia during March.

#SteinerSpeed made its World Athletics debut with Steiner running 22.26 in the 200m heats, the third fastest time of the field going into Tuesday’s semifinal. She will compete in the semifinal at 9:50 p.m. ET.

