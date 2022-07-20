Tribute held during committee meeting for Ky. law enforcement officers killed in ambush

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A tribute was held Wednesday at the Capitol for those who died and were injured in the ambush in Floyd County.

It happened during a meeting of the Interim Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection.

Law enforcement officers gave lawmakers an update on what’s taken place since the June 30 shooting in the Allen community. Lance Storz is of killing Floyd County Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Prestonsburg Officer Jacob Chaffins and K-9 Officer Drago.

Lawmakers heard from several representatives in the Prestonsburg City Police Department and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. Lawmakers were told how heroic the law enforcement officers were that day.

Deputy Kevin Thacker told them of how Deputy Petry was someone he always looked up to, how Drago was a superstar who, by day, put on the vest and went to work and then, at night, his handler’s kids would paint his nails.

Deputy Police Chief Ross Shurtloff with the Prestonsburg Police Dept. talked of how Capt. Ralph Frasure was the heart of law enforcement and actually considered retirement before the school resource officer position opened up. Shurtloff said Officer Jake Chaffins was someone who once he set his mind to something never quit.

After lawmakers presented honors to the memory of the officers, Shurtloff talked more of the horrific situation the men and the K-9 faced on June 30.

“I cannot stress enough that it put you in the mind of what you would think Normandy was like that night. For 3 hours, a hail of gunfire,” said Shurtloff. “That’s the extent of what I will talk about that night. But this is something that my officers, the deputies in the sheriff’s office and the families will deal with the of their careers.”

There are those still recovering from injuries, including Gary Wolf, a constable who suffered an eye injury. He said he heard of the heavy fire on the radio and went to it. He says those who stayed alive were lucky.

Four plaques were given out at Wednesday’s meeting that said how the Kentucky House of Representatives pays tribute to the three men and K-9 who died.

Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Officer and K-9 Handler Jacob Chaffins and Floyd County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Drago (WYMT)

