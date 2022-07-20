Two men sentenced for roles in large-scale meth distribution conspiracies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men, in separate cases, have been sentenced for their roles in two conspiracies to distribute considerable amounts of meth.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old William R. Hargis, of Danville, Ky., was sentenced to a total of 420 months in federal prison.

Hargis previously pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 52.5 pounds of crystal meth, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to Hargis’ plea agreement, in May 2021, law enforcement was conducting a narcotics investigation regarding a group of individuals engaged in distributing crystal methamphetamine in Lexington. Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop where they found Hargis in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, a digital scale, plastic bags, and cash. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Hargis was a drug supplier and was storing, packaging, and cutting narcotics in a Lexington office building. In that office, law enforcement found more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine, four firearms, cocaine, and additional drug trafficking items.

Furthermore, Hargis also admitted to traveling from Kentucky to Southern Indiana casinos to engage in financial transactions, by placing monetary bets to conceal the source of the bets, which was in whole or part proceeds from the drug trafficking.

In a second case, 36-year-old Deangelo Devon Grant, of Los Angeles, was sentenced to 264 months in federal prison, after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute crystal meth.

According to Grant’s plea agreement, on August 16, 2021, Grant received a package that had been shipped from California to Lexington, which contained approximately 48 pounds of crystal methamphetamine for distribution. Grant admitted flying from California to receive the package, in Lexington. Grant’s vehicle was stopped by law enforcement, where they discovered the methamphetamine.

Grant had previous convictions for robbery in the second degree, in California in 2004, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine in the Western District of Kentucky in 2016.

Both Hargis and Grant pleaded guilty in April 2022.

Under federal law, Hargis and Grant must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences. Upon their release from prison, Hargis will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years and Grant will be under supervision for 10 years.

