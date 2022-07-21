Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Heat This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temps are down a little bit today, but the numbers bounce back with vengeance for the weekend. This sets the stage for some big time heat index numbers before storms take control of the pattern early next week. That could be a wet setup.

Let’s focus on the breakdown of what’s going on and what’s about to go down:

FRIDAY

Temps reach the low 90s east with middle and upper 90s far west.

Humidity levels make it feel 95-100 east and 100-105 west.

There’s a small chance for a popcorn shower or storm.

SATURDAY

This looks like the hottest day of the bunch.

Highs reach the mid and upper 90s for much of central and eastern Kentucky.

The west makes a run at 100 degrees.

Heat index values are firmly into the danger category ranging from 100-115 across the state.

There’s a small chance for a shower or storm to pop up.

SUNDAY

Temps are similar to the Saturday numbers but may come down just a touch.

The heat index is still in the danger category.

Some showers and storms fire up late in the day.

The threat for showers and storms will really increase by Monday and Tuesday as a boundary works in from the northwest. This slows down on top of the region through the week and this likely keeps rounds of storms rolling through here.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.