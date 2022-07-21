Advertisement

Coroner called to the scene of Lexington crash

At least two tow trucks pulled wreckage from the crash site
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner was called to the scene of a Lexington crash that happened late Wednesday night.

Police say the wreck happened around 9 p.m. on Delong Road, near Colliver Lane. That’s not far from Armstrong Mill Road.

Officers say one car was involved but did not specify how many people were inside the car.

WKYT is still working to learn more from the coroner and police.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.

