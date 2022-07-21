Advertisement

EKU releases results of investigation into softball team abuse allegations

Coach Jane Worthington
Coach Jane Worthington(Eastern Kentucky University)
By WKYT News Staff and Samantha Valentino
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about an abuse investigation within EKU’s softball team.

Players accused Head Coach Jane Worthington of mental and verbal abuse.

Thursday afternoon, the university released the results of an investigation into Worthington. The investigation found no EKU policy violations and no criminal conduct by coaches.

The university made the decision to keep Coach Worthington.

This is a developing story.

