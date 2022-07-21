EKU releases results of investigation into softball team abuse allegations
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about an abuse investigation within EKU’s softball team.
Players accused Head Coach Jane Worthington of mental and verbal abuse.
Thursday afternoon, the university released the results of an investigation into Worthington. The investigation found no EKU policy violations and no criminal conduct by coaches.
The university made the decision to keep Coach Worthington.
