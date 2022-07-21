Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A scorcher of a weekend is coming

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You’ll get a little trace of a break from the really hot stuff today. It will be back for the weekend!

Let’s get one thing straight, it will be steamy again today. It just isn’t quite as intense as it was on Wednesday. Most highs will hover right around 90 degrees. So it keeps us right around the uncomfortable levels.

The real heat shows up again on Friday and through the weekend. On these days you can expect 91-96 degrees. When the humidity is factored into the equation, it will feel more like 100-105! Now that’s some rough stuff for a few days.

Next week will be cooler but it comes with a price. Those daily showers & thunderstorm chances will keep temperatures down.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.