‘Lexington is a foodie town:’ Restaurant Week kicks off

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Restaurant Week is here, consisting of 11 days of the best dishes from locally owned restaurants.

There’s a little something for everyone, and there’s bound to be something to please your palate.

“Three courses to choose from, $39 per person, you get three courses,” said Jeremy Ashby, the chief owner of Azur Food Group.

From now into the end of the month, 39 restaurants across the city are competing for your taste buds.

“Lexington is a foodie town. No doubt about it,” said Larry Dean, owner of Old Vine Bistro.

Owners say Lexington Restaurant Week is a big boost for business both now and the weeks to come. You can click on this link for more information.

