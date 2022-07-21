Advertisement

Lexington man accused of killing wife, daughters pleads not guilty

Steven Wilson and his lawyer said the judge didn’t even need to read all of the charges against...
Steven Wilson and his lawyer said the judge didn’t even need to read all of the charges against Wilson and they entered a not guilty plea on all charges.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington man accused of killing his wife and daughters was officially arraigned in court Thursday morning.

Steven Wilson and his lawyer said the judge didn’t even need to read all of the charges against Wilson and they entered a not guilty plea on all charges.

Wilson has already been indicted by a Fayette County Grand Jury on three counts of murder.

Police say Wilson shot and killed his family members at their home on Caywood Drive back in May. Officials say that Lisa Wilson and her daughters Bryonny and Bronwyn were each shot multiple times.

RELATED: As Lexington grieves deaths of three women, groups share resources to combat domestic violence

Wilson was arrested and charged with three counts of murder-domestic violence.

He’s been held in the Fayette County Detention Center without bond. That didn’t change at Thursday’s court hearing. Wilson’s defense did not ask the judge to review his bond status or make any other motions besides entering the not guilty plea.

The prosecution went ahead and asked the judge to schedule a pre-trial conference for September 1 and a status hearing for September 8.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top: Christopher Brown, Travis Jefferson, Justin Cooper; Bottom: Ariadna Lemus Fuentes, Jose...
5 arrested in Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office’s largest meth bust ever
Laurel County deputies are looking into the possible attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl.
Deputies looking into possible attempted kidnapping of young girl near Ky. campground
Gas is 63 cents below the state’s average in this Ky. county
File image
Police: Victim taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Lexington
At least two tow trucks pulled wreckage from the crash site
Coroner identifies man, woman killed in Lexington crash

Latest News

Coroner identifies man, woman killed in Lexington crash
WATCH | Coroner identifies man, woman killed in Lexington crash
Four vehicles and a trailer were involved in the crash. Two drivers were transported to the...
Multi-car crash causes closures in downtown Lexington
The steamy is back for a few more days
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Another steamy stretch
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A scorcher of a weekend is coming