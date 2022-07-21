Lexington man accused of killing wife, daughters pleads not guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington man accused of killing his wife and daughters was officially arraigned in court Thursday morning.

Steven Wilson and his lawyer said the judge didn’t even need to read all of the charges against Wilson and they entered a not guilty plea on all charges.

Wilson has already been indicted by a Fayette County Grand Jury on three counts of murder.

Police say Wilson shot and killed his family members at their home on Caywood Drive back in May. Officials say that Lisa Wilson and her daughters Bryonny and Bronwyn were each shot multiple times.

Wilson was arrested and charged with three counts of murder-domestic violence.

He’s been held in the Fayette County Detention Center without bond. That didn’t change at Thursday’s court hearing. Wilson’s defense did not ask the judge to review his bond status or make any other motions besides entering the not guilty plea.

The prosecution went ahead and asked the judge to schedule a pre-trial conference for September 1 and a status hearing for September 8.

