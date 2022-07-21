Advertisement

Multi-car crash causes closures in downtown Lexington

Four vehicles and a trailer were involved in the crash. Two drivers were transported to the...
Four vehicles and a trailer were involved in the crash. Two drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.(wkyt)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are directing and detouring traffic on Newtown Pike, W Main St and Oliver Lewis Way after a crash with multiple vehicles involved.

A car fleeing a hit and run at New Circle and N Broadway ended up on Main Street going outbound, before hitting a car pulling a trailer that was crossing to Oliver Lewis Way. That caused the initial car to spin out and hit a pickup. That truck was thrown back into another truck behind it.

Four vehicles and a trailer were involved in the crash. Two drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The outbound lane on Newtown Pike is blocked, and drivers will have to make a right turn. The inbound lane is also blocked, and drivers will have to take Short Street. Main Street inbound is open.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top: Christopher Brown, Travis Jefferson, Justin Cooper; Bottom: Ariadna Lemus Fuentes, Jose...
5 arrested in Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office’s largest meth bust ever
Laurel County deputies are looking into the possible attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl.
Deputies looking into possible attempted kidnapping of young girl near Ky. campground
Gas is 63 cents below the state’s average in this Ky. county
File image
Police: Victim taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Lexington
At least two tow trucks pulled wreckage from the crash site
Coroner identifies man, woman killed in Lexington crash

Latest News

The steamy is back for a few more days
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Another steamy stretch
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A scorcher of a weekend is coming
At least two tow trucks pulled wreckage from the crash site
Coroner identifies man, woman killed in Lexington crash
File image
Police: Victim taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Lexington