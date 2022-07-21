Multi-car crash causes closures in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are directing and detouring traffic on Newtown Pike, W Main St and Oliver Lewis Way after a crash with multiple vehicles involved.

A car fleeing a hit and run at New Circle and N Broadway ended up on Main Street going outbound, before hitting a car pulling a trailer that was crossing to Oliver Lewis Way. That caused the initial car to spin out and hit a pickup. That truck was thrown back into another truck behind it.

Four vehicles and a trailer were involved in the crash. Two drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The outbound lane on Newtown Pike is blocked, and drivers will have to make a right turn. The inbound lane is also blocked, and drivers will have to take Short Street. Main Street inbound is open.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.