Multi-car crash causes closures in downtown Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are directing and detouring traffic on Newtown Pike, W Main St and Oliver Lewis Way after a crash with multiple vehicles involved.
A car fleeing a hit and run at New Circle and N Broadway ended up on Main Street going outbound, before hitting a car pulling a trailer that was crossing to Oliver Lewis Way. That caused the initial car to spin out and hit a pickup. That truck was thrown back into another truck behind it.
Four vehicles and a trailer were involved in the crash. Two drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The outbound lane on Newtown Pike is blocked, and drivers will have to make a right turn. The inbound lane is also blocked, and drivers will have to take Short Street. Main Street inbound is open.
