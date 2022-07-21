Advertisement

Op-ed: Lexington mayor ‘can’t support’ plans for soccer complex

The Lexington Sporting Club, the city’s new professional soccer team, said it has plans for...
The Lexington Sporting Club, the city's new professional soccer team, said it has plans for nearly 150 acres of land just off of Newtown Pike, near the interstate.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s mayor said she cannot support plans for a soccer complex on what’s currently agricultural land.

Anderson Properties owns land in question between Russell Cave and Newtown Pike. The Lexington Sporting Club plans to build youth soccer fields and a 6,000-seat stadium there.

In an Op-Ed for the Lexington Herald-Leader, Mayor Linda Gorton said as the city grows, there needs to be a balanced approach. She said the club’s proposal does not reflect long-term thinking about the area.

Mayor Gorton urged the club to listen to the concerns and work to find a better solution.

The club has previously said it would work to be good neighbors in the area.

