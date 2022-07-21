Op-ed: Lexington mayor ‘can’t support’ plans for soccer complex
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s mayor said she cannot support plans for a soccer complex on what’s currently agricultural land.
Anderson Properties owns land in question between Russell Cave and Newtown Pike. The Lexington Sporting Club plans to build youth soccer fields and a 6,000-seat stadium there.
In an Op-Ed for the Lexington Herald-Leader, Mayor Linda Gorton said as the city grows, there needs to be a balanced approach. She said the club’s proposal does not reflect long-term thinking about the area.
Mayor Gorton urged the club to listen to the concerns and work to find a better solution.
The club has previously said it would work to be good neighbors in the area.
