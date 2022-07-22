Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms Follow the Weekend Heat
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are rolling into the weekend with heat and humidity kicking back in, but it’s not here for the long haul. A wet and stormy pattern is taking shape for next week and that’s going to keep our temps much cooler for the final week of July.
SATURDAY
- Highs reach the mid 90s for much of central and eastern Kentucky.
- The west makes a run at 100 degrees.
- Heat index values are firmly into the danger category across the west with a heat index of 110 or so for some. It’s a little cooler east.
- There’s a better chance for a few storms going up and we have to watch for a complex of storms making a run at us from the northwest.
- If that complex of storms does fire up, temps will be down a bit.
SUNDAY
- Temps are similar to the Saturday numbers but may come down just a touch.
- The heat index is still in the danger category.
- Some showers and storms fire up late in the day.
A front drops into the region by Monday and Tuesday and it then slows down. That boundary likely hangs around all week long and is likely to give us a heavy rain and strong storm setup. The GFS shows these rounds of storms very well.
We really need to be on guard for flash flooding issues in a pattern like this and the models are picking up on this potential.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.