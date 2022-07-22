Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms Follow the Weekend Heat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are rolling into the weekend with heat and humidity kicking back in, but it’s not here for the long haul. A wet and stormy pattern is taking shape for next week and that’s going to keep our temps much cooler for the final week of July.

SATURDAY

Highs reach the mid 90s for much of central and eastern Kentucky.

The west makes a run at 100 degrees.

Heat index values are firmly into the danger category across the west with a heat index of 110 or so for some. It’s a little cooler east.

There’s a better chance for a few storms going up and we have to watch for a complex of storms making a run at us from the northwest.

If that complex of storms does fire up, temps will be down a bit.

SUNDAY

Temps are similar to the Saturday numbers but may come down just a touch.

The heat index is still in the danger category.

Some showers and storms fire up late in the day.

A front drops into the region by Monday and Tuesday and it then slows down. That boundary likely hangs around all week long and is likely to give us a heavy rain and strong storm setup. The GFS shows these rounds of storms very well.

We really need to be on guard for flash flooding issues in a pattern like this and the models are picking up on this potential.

