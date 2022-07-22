Georgetown College golf teams raise $100K to keep program going

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - In just five weeks, two Georgetown College Athletics programs have been saved, and it was all thanks to fundraising efforts from the team and community.

“After COVID and all that, you just have to roll with the punches. When you get thrown curve balls, you just read them as they come,” senior Jake Damron said, a member of the Georgetown golf team.

Even so, Damron was surprised when the school announced it could no longer afford to continue the men and women’s golf programs.

“We heard that about 40 days ago yesterday. It was very short notice, but they told us basically get $100,000 together and you guys can play golf next year. By God’s grace and a couple miracles, we got there,” Damron said.

More than 100 people played in a golf scramble at Cherry Blossom Friday. And after only a little more than a month of planning, Damron and the teams reached the large goal. It’s something they weren’t sure was possible.

“I really didn’t have much faith, with the amount of time and the number they gave us, I really thought it was a mountain nobody could climb,” Damron said.

But alumna Baylee Salyers said they weren’t letting go of the programs that easily.

“We were not. I was not. I’m an alumna a lot of years removed. I wasn’t going down without a fight. I’ll drive back to Kentucky if I have to,” Salyers said.

The teams were told they’ll be able to keep the programs going for an additional two years now. Damron and Salyers are hopeful they can prove how important the sport is to the students and the community in that time.

“It molded me and so many other people into who we are today that it’s just crazy not to have the opportunity for kids in the future,” Salyers said.

At the time, Georgetown College also cut competitive archery and JV men’s and women’s soccer, also citing a need to control institutional costs.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.