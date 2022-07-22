Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steamy weekend conditions
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The real heat of the week is back in town!
Expect highs to run in the low to mid-90s through the weekend. On these days you can expect 91-96 degrees. When the humidity is factored in, it will feel more like 100-105! Now that’s some rough stuff for a few days. These are dangerous levels of heat that we’ll have in the region.
Keep these tips in mind:
- Limit your outdoor activity, especially midday/afternoon when it is hottest.
- Pace your activity. Start activities slowly and pick up the pace gradually.
- Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink more. Muscle cramping may be an early sign of heat-related illness.
- Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
- Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.
- Limit the use of the stove and oven—it will make you and your house hotter.
Next week will be cooler but it comes with a price. Those daily showers & thunderstorm chances will keep temperatures down. I expect highs to run in the low to mid-80s when the showers & storms are here with us.
Take care of each other!
