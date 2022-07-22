Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steamy weekend conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The real heat of the week is back in town!

Expect highs to run in the low to mid-90s through the weekend. On these days you can expect 91-96 degrees. When the humidity is factored in, it will feel more like 100-105! Now that’s some rough stuff for a few days. These are dangerous levels of heat that we’ll have in the region.

Keep these tips in mind:

Limit your outdoor activity, especially midday/afternoon when it is hottest.

Pace your activity. Start activities slowly and pick up the pace gradually.

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink more. Muscle cramping may be an early sign of heat-related illness.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.

Limit the use of the stove and oven—it will make you and your house hotter.

Next week will be cooler but it comes with a price. Those daily showers & thunderstorm chances will keep temperatures down. I expect highs to run in the low to mid-80s when the showers & storms are here with us.

Take care of each other!

