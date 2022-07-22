Advertisement

Judge makes decision on Kentucky’s abortion ban

Judge Mitch Perry.
Judge Mitch Perry.(WAVE)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Abortion will remain legal in Kentucky while the ACLU’s lawsuit over the state’s trigger law banning abortion is decided.

The judge’s decision came down Friday morning to grant a temporary injunction.

Kentucky’s trigger law, which was passed in 2019, went into effect immediately when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, banning abortions in the state. The ACLU says the ban violates the state’s constitution.

The judge had previously granted the ACLU’s request for a restraining order against the law and the ACLU wanted the judge to continue blocking it.

PREVIOUS: Judge grants ACLU’s request for restraining order on Kentucky abortion ban

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office wanted the trigger law to take effect while the ACLU’s lawsuit plays out.

This is a developing story.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two tow trucks pulled wreckage from the crash site
Coroner identifies man, woman killed in Lexington crash
Gas is 63 cents below the state’s average in this Ky. county
Coach Jane Worthington
EKU releases results of investigation into softball team abuse allegations
File image
Homicide investigation underway after Lexington shooting victim dies
Police said a child fired a gun as they were arresting his father.
4-year-old fired gun at officers, police say

Latest News

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers has increased their reward payout scale from $1,000 to $1,500 for tips...
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers increases rewards for tips leading to arrests
Judge throws out protester’s federal lawsuit against Lexington police officers
Verdict reached in Lexington double murder trial
Scorching temperatures
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast