Judge throws out protester’s federal lawsuit against Lexington police officers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge has thrown out the federal lawsuit filed by a man involved in a controversial arrest during a July 2020 protest in downtown Lexington.

James Woodhead filed a lawsuit against two police officers who arrested him, Officer Keith McKinney and Officer Zachary Ridener. Woodhead said the officers used a chokehold and threw him to the ground, which he claimed was excessive force.

Court documents show a judge has since thrown out Woodhead’s lawsuit.

The incident was also captured by the officers’ body cameras. The footage seems to have played a major part in the judge’s decision. The following is an excerpt from the judge’s opinion:

“Based on all evidence of record, including the undisputed footage from the defendants’ body-worn cameras, the undersigned determines that no reasonable juror could conclude that the defendants battered Woodhead, used excessive force against him, or falsely arrested him. And because there was probable cause for Woodhead’s arrest, his claim for First Amendment retaliation necessarily fails. As a result, the Court will grant the defendants’ motion for summary judgment.”

The judge also ordered Woodhead to pay the court costs and expenses to the officers.

Woodhead is still facing misdemeanor charges of inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in connection with his arrest during the protest. That case is still pending in the court system.

