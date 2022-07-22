Ky. employers ‘changing mindset’ amid high competition for employees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 100 employers were at the Kentucky Career Center building on Fortune Drive Friday morning for a job fair.

Officials say it was a good chance for employees to find the resources they need for that next step, but it was also a great chance for employers to see how they need to change their mindset.

Georgia Pacific Recruiting Manager Kristin Shaw talks with prospective employees a lot. She says that she’s seen a shift since the pandemic and it is something that businesses are still trying to cope with.

“High demand regardless of where you are,” Shaw said. “All of our facilities are struggling a little bit to fill our open roles because there is so much competition right now.”

That high competition means that employers need to change their mindset to attract any of these job seekers.

“Before, I think it was the company that paid the best really was where people would go to, and, obviously, pay is still very important to individuals, but there are other factors now,” Shaw said.

Shaw says companies like Georgia Pacific are now walking a line between filling a position and finding an employee they see as a ‘long-term fit.’

“That is what employers are looking for, but is that what the market is delivering right now? No,” said Shaw.

So, for Shaw, events like the job fair are critical to walking that line - giving employees what they want and making sure the fit is right.

