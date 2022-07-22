Advertisement

LexArts kicks off new year-long gallery series

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LexArts kicked off a new gallery series Thursday night.

It’s a year-long effort to tell stories through art. The goal is to celebrate the work being created and showcased here in central Kentucky.

Independence Bank is the sponsor for this project.

“LexArts has curated a beautiful series of shows for the year focused on storytelling, bringing people together and sharing their love of the arts through that,” said Stacy Berge with Independence Bank.

LexArts and Independence Bank also worked together on the Horse Mania Horses of Hope Project to honor the western Kentucky communities devastated by tornadoes.

