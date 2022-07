LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A verdict has been reached in a Lexington double murder case.

A jury found Antonio Gaskin guilty on two counts of murder for killing Sharmaine Carter and Marquis Harris in 2019.

The jury recommended a life sentence.

His sentencing hearing is set for August 31.

