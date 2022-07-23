Ally Blake’s Forecast | A hot day with a chance for storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning everyone! It is a humid morning here in the commonwealth and once that heat kicks in, it will only accelerate temps.

We start off this Saturday in the 60s and 70s with clear skies. Throughout the day we rise to the low to mid-90s. Add in the heat index and we feel closer to near 100 degrees. The only thing that will cool us down will be a shower or storm and we could see some today that are even on the stronger side. If we do see this action, it will cool us down, but all of the right ingredients have to be in place. If not the heat reigns on. Sunday is a similar setup, but a tad less hot & humid. I’m talking maybe two or three degrees less. The week after that looks soggy. Multiple chances for showers and storms are likely into the workweek. That will bring temps back to the low to mid-80s.

I hope you all have a great weekend and stay safe!

