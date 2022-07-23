Advertisement

Chris Oats, Kentucky teammates host football camp at Beechwood

Chris was joined by Will Levis, DeAndre Square and a number of other UK teammates.
Chris Oats football camp at Beechwood
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WKYT) - Chris Oats and his Kentucky teammates hosted a skills camp Saturday at Beechwood High School.

Chris suffered a career-ending stroke in May of 2020 and has been battling back ever since. He is a Cincinnati native and returned home Saturday with a portion of the proceeds from the camp going to support his 22 Oats Strong Foundation.

Will Levis, J.J. Weaver, DeAndre Square, Jacquez Jones and a number of his Wildcat teammates joined Chris at the camp.

“It’s really good to do something special for him,” said Square. “I am happy watching him work. I know it’s pretty hard, so to see him smiling and to keep going in the process. I know he is a warrior.”

“It has been very special. It has been a little emotional seeing him back in his atmosphere with his teammates,” said Chris’ mother Kemberly Gamble. “He just couldn’t wait to get here. When they asked him to come, we were ready to come. We enjoyed it and they showed a lot of love.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Mitch Perry.
Judge makes decision on Kentucky’s abortion ban
Coach Jane Worthington
EKU releases results of investigation into softball team abuse allegations
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
At least two tow trucks pulled wreckage from the crash site
Coroner identifies man, woman killed in Lexington crash
Verdict reached in Lexington double murder trial

Latest News

Kentucky Derby entrant Cyberknife works out in the rain at Churchill Downs Tuesday, May 3,...
Cyberknife wins $1 million Haskell at Monmouth Park
Sydney Mclaughlin, of the United States, celebrates after winning the final of the women's...
Sydney McLaughlin obliterates world record in 400 hurdles
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) scores a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the...
SEC media picks football Cats to finish 2nd in East
The University of Kentucky will hold a public memorial service for long-time UK basketball...
UK hosting public memorial for Mike Pratt