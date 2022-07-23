Chris Oats, Kentucky teammates host football camp at Beechwood

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WKYT) - Chris Oats and his Kentucky teammates hosted a skills camp Saturday at Beechwood High School.

Chris suffered a career-ending stroke in May of 2020 and has been battling back ever since. He is a Cincinnati native and returned home Saturday with a portion of the proceeds from the camp going to support his 22 Oats Strong Foundation.

Will Levis, J.J. Weaver, DeAndre Square, Jacquez Jones and a number of his Wildcat teammates joined Chris at the camp.

“It’s really good to do something special for him,” said Square. “I am happy watching him work. I know it’s pretty hard, so to see him smiling and to keep going in the process. I know he is a warrior.”

“It has been very special. It has been a little emotional seeing him back in his atmosphere with his teammates,” said Chris’ mother Kemberly Gamble. “He just couldn’t wait to get here. When they asked him to come, we were ready to come. We enjoyed it and they showed a lot of love.”

Here at Beechwood High School for the @ChristopherOats Skills Camp to benefit the @22OatsStrong Foundation! Chris signing autographs for the campers with his @UKFootball teammates. #BBN pic.twitter.com/Rwao3M0rjv — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) July 23, 2022

