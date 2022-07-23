Cyberknife wins $1 million Haskell at Monmouth Park

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) - Arkansas Derby winner Cyberknife made a bold move along the rail to pass previously unbeaten Jack Christopher, then held off Bob Baffert’s Taiba to win the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park on Saturday.

Ridden by Florent Geroux, the Brad Cox-trained colt covered the 1 1/8 mile in a track record 1:46.24. The colt finished a head in front of Taiba in denying Baffert a record-extending 10th win in the Grade 1 stakes.

Jack Christopher, who had won all four of his previous starts for trainer Chad Brown, finished two lengths back in third in the field of eight 3-year-olds.

Cyberknife beats out to win the TVG Haskell Stakes!



With the win, Cyberknife clinches a spot in the Breeders' Cup Classic. pic.twitter.com/uAGV3af0hW — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.