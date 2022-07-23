Advertisement

Cyberknife wins $1 million Haskell at Monmouth Park

The colt finished a head in front of Taiba.
Kentucky Derby entrant Cyberknife works out in the rain at Churchill Downs Tuesday, May 3,...
Kentucky Derby entrant Cyberknife works out in the rain at Churchill Downs Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 7. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) - Arkansas Derby winner Cyberknife made a bold move along the rail to pass previously unbeaten Jack Christopher, then held off Bob Baffert’s Taiba to win the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park on Saturday.

Ridden by Florent Geroux, the Brad Cox-trained colt covered the 1 1/8 mile in a track record 1:46.24. The colt finished a head in front of Taiba in denying Baffert a record-extending 10th win in the Grade 1 stakes.

Jack Christopher, who had won all four of his previous starts for trainer Chad Brown, finished two lengths back in third in the field of eight 3-year-olds.

