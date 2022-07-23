Advertisement

Groups work to help people find affordable housing in Lexington

Groups work to help people find affordable housing in Lexington
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The group KY Tenants held a town hall meeting at the Lyric Theatre Friday night to share their concerns as affordable housing issues grow in Lexington.

Stephanie Hensley is 30 weeks pregnant, and already has a 6-year-old and a 2-year-old. Now she has nowhere to live.

“My fiancé had called some apartments. He works at McDonald’s. They said we had to have three times the rent and McDonald’s wouldn’t cover it. It was struggle after struggle, stress after stress, to the point that I started having contractions,” Hensley said.

Hensley’s previous apartment had mold issues.

“The health department and my doctor both said it’s not safe for me, my kids or my unborn to be in the home,” Hensley said.

Hensley said she even had a heart attack from the added stress. Now, she joins about 100 other Lexington tenants who can’t seem to keep up with the rising rent costs.

“Those who are closest to the problems are closest to the solutions. And who is closer to the problems than our tenants in Lexington?” said Adrian Williams with the KY Tenants group.

Williams said the majority of people they’ve talked to said housing is now unaffordable for them.

“We’re seeing families here, we’re seeing older people here, we’re seeing people from all walks of life,” Williams said.

Williams said their hope for the town hall is to see what tenants want them to do and what kind of policy campaign they would like them to run leading up to the midterm election cycle.

While informational for KY Tenants, it’s the emotional support Hensley’s been needing.

“Just to know that I’m not alone. That I have people next to me and I have people standing with me,” Hensley said.

Hensley said Community Action and the Fayette County Public School system have been helping her family.

