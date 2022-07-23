Advertisement

Hank the Horse visits kids at Lexington’s Ronald McDonald House

Hank the Horse visited kids at the Ronald McDonald House in Lexington.
Hank the Horse visited kids at the Ronald McDonald House in Lexington.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hank the Horse visited kids Friday at the Ronald McDonald House in Lexington.

In the last six and a half months, Hank has touched the lives of nearly 2,500 kids. He visits schools and libraries, not to mention charity events and festivals.

Employees at the Ronald McDonald House said the kids have been waiting for this all week.

“For them it’s really exciting and it’s something to look forward to and break up the monotony of days spent in the hospital,” Chelsi McDonald said. “And so it’s been something that all week they’ve been asking when Hank is coming.”

And this is all ahead of a new activity book about Hank that’s being released soon.

