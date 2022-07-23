Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 7/24: State Treasurer Allison Ball; Lexington’s Homelessness Dir. Polly Ruddick

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with State Treasurer Allison Ball and Lexington’s Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention director Polly Ruddick.

The housing crisis means the homelessness challenge is getting worse. In Lexington, higher home prices and rising rent means more people have nowhere to go. In one month alone, there were 1,000 evictions in the city.

How is the community dealing with that? Polly Ruddick runs the Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention and coordinates efforts to help.

Treasurer Allison Ball, who is now serving her second term in the position, calls herself a watchdog for public dollars and a champion of good government. One of the duties that is spelled out for treasurers is that they hold unclaimed property and try to find its rightful owners. We’ll talk to the treasurer about that and other initiatives, including financial literacy.

