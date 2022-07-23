Lexington city leaders working to keep people safe during heat wave

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As high temperatures settle in across the bluegrass, city leaders are at work to help the most vulnerable populations survive the heat.

Ginny Ramsey with the Catholic Action Center said the Compassionate Caravan will be very busy this weekend. They’re preparing to provide a variety of essentials that will help keep the homeless cool, clean and safe this weekend.

“It is a survival. Our older people are used to this. But we have a lot of very new people experiencing homelessness, and with that inexperience, they’re not as savvy or as aware of how to take care of themselves,” Ramsey said.

Polly Ruddick runs Lexington’s Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention and said the numbers of homeless people have doubled since the pandemic. Ramsey said there are even more vulnerable subsects among the homeless in warm weather.

“Our alcoholics on the street, they’re at great risk because they’re already dehydrated,” Ramsey said.

A cooling center is open at the Tates Creek Golf Course for those who need it, and the Catholic Action Center will provide fluids, sunscreen, wet wipes and more as they make their rounds.

But they’re asking the public to show their compassion for the vulnerable individuals of this community this weekend as well.

“If you see someone struggling and seems to be having a difficult time walking or is passed out, call 911. We have excellent police and safety officers that will bring aid,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey is also said that anyone who is willing to volunteer with them this weekend or donate items for distribution should email the Catholic Action Center. You can reach them at caclex2000@gmail.com, or by clicking here to go to their website.

