Sydney McLaughlin obliterates world record in 400 hurdles

Former Kentucky Wildcat wins gold at the World Track and Field Championships
Sydney Mclaughlin, of the United States, celebrates after winning the final of the women's...
Sydney Mclaughlin, of the United States, celebrates after winning the final of the women's 400-meter hurdles at the World Athletics Championships on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - Sydney McLaughlin shattered her world record by a whopping 0.73 seconds, blazing through the 400-meter hurdles in 50.68 seconds for her first title at world championships. The 22-year-old obliterated the field in setting the first world record of these championships in Eugene, Oregon. More impressively, it marked the fourth straight major race in which she’s bettered the mark. Femke Bol of the Netherlands finished second in 52.27 - that’s a 1.59-second difference - and defending world champion Dalilah Muhammad finished third in 53.13 - a time that would’ve won the race going away a mere seven years ago.

