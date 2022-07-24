Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A more active setup into this week

Sunday Evening Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hello! After another hot and humid day relief is in sight. Rain chances do return this week, but it brings temps down.

Temps cool slightly overnight as clouds move in. We could see a band of showers and stroms move through early Monday morning before the sunrises. Some of the showers could be noisy and gusty. This should move through by mid-morning. Temps start off in the 70s and end the day in the mid-80s. Scattered showers and storms are still possible into the afternoon and evening in southeastern Kentucky. The Strom Prediction Center has highlighted an area of southeastern Kentucky under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather. Mian threats include damaging winds and small hail. This also goes for Tuesday too. Rounds of showers and storms are likely as a front stalls out over us for most of the week. This will drop lots of rain across the state. This will keep temps in the low to mid-80s for most of the week with lows near 70 degrees. Eventually, a cold front moves through, but the rain struggles to leave into the weekend. If you don’t have your umbrella with you this week you will be unhappy.

I hope you all have a great start to your work week!

