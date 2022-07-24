Ally Blake’s Forecast | One last hot and humid day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning Kentucky! After a hot and humid day yesterday, you can hit the copy and paste button for today’s forecast. Minus, of course, the chance for showers and stroms. Temps start off in the low to mid-70s with dry skies.

Throughout the day we rise back up to the low to mid-90s and at times the heat index is rising up to about 100+ degrees. The only thing that will cool us down will be a shower or storm and I think most of us don’t see that today. I’m talking maybe two or three degrees less. The week after that looks soggy. Multiple chances for showers and storms are likely into the workweek. That will bring temps back to the low to mid-80s. On Monday the Storm Prediction Center has put us under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather and this also carries over on Tuesday. Some strong can be on the stronger side.

I hope you all have a great weekend and stay safe!

