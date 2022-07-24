Compassionate Caravan delivers essentials to Lexington’s homeless amid hot weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Brother Thomas Caudill is driving the Compassionate Caravan for the Catholic Action Center this weekend - as he has done for the better part of two decades. He knows this heat can be deadly…so he’s making multiple trips a day through Lexington to help those experiencing homelessness.

“We drive all through the city to find people and then sometimes they call us and let us know where somebody is staying,” said Caudill.

Caudill takes the van to key locations where the city’s most vulnerable tend to congregate…but he’ll also pull over anytime he sees someone in need. He has shared some of Lexington’s coldest nights and hottest days with the people who are most impacted by mother nature’s extremes.

”I look at them as my family, my brothers and sisters, so it’s tough,” Caudill said.

One of Caudill’s own family members is experiencing homelessness, so he understands the difficulties they face.

“It’s tough enough if you’ve been here for a while,” said Caudill. “But then if this is your first time being homeless - you don’t know where to go, you don’t know what to do. They’ve lost everything.”

Caudill noted that he’s unfortunately seeing a lot of new faces out on the streets.

”Most of these people are not on drugs,” Caudill said. “They just lost their place to live. Just go to the store and look at the groceries and stuff.”

Their challenges only worsen as the summer temperatures rise.

“I’ve got a few people today throwing up, turning white...I’m thinking ‘I’m going to have to take them to the hospital’,” said Caudill.

So Caudill pulls over for anyone he can find to bring them fluids, snacks, dry clothes, sunscreen - anything they need to help them survive the heat.

“Somebody can die in this heat if we don’t keep an eye on them,″ Caudill said.

Caudill says if anyone would like to help the Catholic Action Center at this time, they’re asking for sandwiches to be donated so they can give them out as they make the drives through the city. He also asks the public to call 911 if you see anyone struggling with the heat and needing medical attention.

If you’d like to help the Catholic Action Center in their efforts, director Ginny Ramsey asks you to email them at caclex2000@gmail.com.

