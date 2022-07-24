Advertisement

Deputies: Southern Ky. man charged with murder was a suspect in earlier assault

Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on...
Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on Paradise Lake Drive.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -- A man is in jail after Pulaski County deputies say they charged him with a Saturday morning murder, and an assault they say happened just hours before the reported murder.

Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on Paradise Lake Drive.

Earlier Saturday morning, deputies responded to Parrot Drive where a woman told deputies she had been assaulted by Stacy.

Deputies say Stacy came into the woman’s home with a loaded gun, held her against her will, and threatened her.

The woman was taken to the hospital by a relative.

While deputies were investigating the murder, they say they followed up with the assault victim, and determined Stacy was a suspect in the murder.

Deputies say Stacy is charged with attempted murder, burglary, assault, and kidnapping for the incident on Parrot Drive, in addition to the murder charge for the Paradise Lake Drive investigation.

