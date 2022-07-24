Advertisement

Deputies: Teen arrested after taking 6 hostage at Fla. home

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after authorities say he held six people hostage in a Florida home. (WJXT via CNN)
By WJXT Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after authorities say he held six people, including children, hostage in a Florida home.

Sheriff’s deputies say they were called about 3:30 a.m. Saturday to a home in the Jacksonville neighborhood of Oceanway after reports of an armed subject holding hostages.

After receiving an arrest warrant and a search warrant, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded and was able to safely remove the suspect, 15-year-old Caleb Seth Boone, and six hostages from the home.

Boone was taken into custody. He is facing a minimum felony charge of false imprisonment.

Investigators are still looking into the motivation for the incident and what led up to it, but they say they believe Boone was armed. The 15-year-old does not live at the home, and his connection to those who do is unclear.

The sheriff’s office says Boone had “numerous outstanding custody orders.”

“My understanding is he has a lengthy criminal record. I can tell you, it’s definitely not our first interaction with him,” JSO Lt. Shannon Hartley said.

Copyright 2022 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Mitch Perry.
Judge makes decision on Kentucky’s abortion ban
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Coach Jane Worthington
EKU releases results of investigation into softball team abuse allegations
At least two tow trucks pulled wreckage from the crash site
Coroner identifies man, woman killed in Lexington crash
Authoritues say an Israeli couple has been arrested after a man died in a sinkhole in a pool.
Couple arrested after man sucked into sinkhole in swimming pool, police say

Latest News

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after authorities say he held six people hostage in a...
Armed teen held 6 hostage in standoff with SWAT, investigators say
The Catholic Action Center's Compassionate Caravan stops along Main Street in Lexington, Ky. to...
Compassionate Caravan delivers essentials to Lexington’s homeless amid hot weather
The Nest center for women, children and families had its sixth annual Family Fun Day at Duncan...
Families join together at Duncan Park for The Nest’s sixth annual Family Fun Day
Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on...
California governor declares emergency over wildfire near Yosemite