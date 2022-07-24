Advertisement

Families join together at Duncan Park for The Nest’s sixth annual Family Fun Day

By Julia Sandor
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Nest center for women, children and families had its sixth annual Family Fun Day at Duncan Park in Lexington.  The program has been around for 45 years, and they help with many different programs.

Director of Community Engagement at The Nest, Sheri Estill,  said they help with four main programs: domestic violence education, support and counseling, parenting education support and counseling, family assistance , and respite child care.

Estill said that after 45 years, she feels the community can trust their organization.

“We’ve touched so many lives within the community, so it’s so good to see so many people come out and partake in the event,” she said.

The event included face painting, balloon animals, and many different foods. There were also different tents and tables around the park. Different organizations like the Community Action Council, shared information to families on many topics. Some topics included childhood education, mental health, or domestic violence.

Donna Keene, with the Community Action Council, said she was happy to come and help the community.

“It feels wonderful for me because I have been in that situation, and I did not know about Community Action until I needed help,” Keene said.

She said she was able to relate to people coming up to her table and asking for help.

Families at the event thought it was great to see everyone in the community come out and support the fun day.

“Seeing other people having fun, and for the kids before school time,” Catherine David, a mom at the event said, “I’m so happy.”

And Sheri Estill said The Nest is happy with the outcome of the event, and they’re grateful for all the support.

