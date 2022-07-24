‘Grand Slam for Kam:’ Baseball tournament benefitting Winchester boy who fell through skylight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 12-year-old Kameron May fell through a skylight in April. Fire officials say he got onto the roof of a condemned Winchester building, didn’t see a skylight and fell through.

“He’s making very small improvements, at least weekly. He’s gonna have a really long road but if anybody can come back, Kam can come back. He’s stubborn, strong-willed, strong as heck,” said Kameron’s grandmother, Sharon Davis.

Sunday, 50 baseball teams played in a tournament benefitting Kameron called ‘Grand Slam for Kam.’ Some actually hit grand slams for Kam, like his friend Juan.

“Bases were loaded. I was just thinking about Kam. And I hit a home run, drove it home for him,” said Juan Andrade.

It’s easy to spot Kam’s teammates just by looking at their feet.

“They all got their yellow Crocs. Everybody on the team has a pair of yellow Crocs. That was his signature. Every one of the boys went out and got them. They wear them everywhere, not just to the ball field,” said Kameron’s baseball coach, Johnny Elliott.

Even those who have never met Kam, played their best games for him.

“We won the first game and the second game we’re gonna go win for Kam,” said first baseman for the Central Kentucky Knights, Cameron Smith.

Kameron is an athlete, so a baseball tournament is the perfect fundraiser to support him and his family.

“Kam is a captain on our team. He’s probably one of the most talented kids in the state. He’s just one of the kids who picks everyone up in the dugout. Always has a smile on his face,” said Johnny Elliott.

Win or lose, everyone at the tournament has one thing they’re hoping for.

“We’re all praying for him to get better, get well, so we can get him back out to the ballpark so he can see everybody again,” said Kameron’s former coach, Dean Hutton.

Kameron’s grandmother says she appreciates all of the community’s support and there’s really only one thing she can ask them for.

“Pray, pray, pray. That’s what we want more than anything,” said Sharon Davis.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.