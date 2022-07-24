Advertisement

Jackson County death investigation led by KSP

The KSP Richmond Post received a call from Jackson County 911 on Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. They were asked to help investigate a deceased female found inside of a home on Rice Hill Road in McKee.(WSMV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are currently investigating a death in Jackson County.

The KSP Richmond Post received a call from Jackson County 911 on Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. They were asked to help investigate a deceased female found inside of a home on Rice Hill Road in McKee. State troopers, detectives, and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

Officials say that 83-year-old Mary King Abrams had possibly died of fatal injuries from a puncture wound.

The Medical Examiner’s office in Frankfort will perform an autopsy.

This investigation is ongoing and foul play is suspected.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, call Kentucky State Police Post 7 (859-623-2404) or you can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-222-5555.

