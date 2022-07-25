5-star forward Justin Edwards commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Five-star small forward Justin Edwards has committed to John Calipari and Kentucky.

He picked the Wildcats over Tennessee live on CBS Sports HQ Monday night.

According to 247Sports, Edwards is the No. 3 ranked player in the Class of 2023 and the No. 1 small forward. He played his high school basketball at Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 6′7′' swingman averaged 18 points and eight rebounds last season.

He joins Robert Dillingham and North Laurel star Reed Sheppard in UK’s Class of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.