Advertisement

Bank robbery under investigation in Lexington

The bank robbery happened Monday morning 5/3 Bank on Walden Drive.
The bank robbery happened Monday morning 5/3 Bank on Walden Drive.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Samantha Valentino
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A bank robbery is under investigation in Lexington.

It happened Monday morning at the 5/3 Bank on Walden Drive.

Not much information is being released at this time. A helicopter is circling the area and K-9s are on the scene.

The bank’s drive-thru lanes are still open, but the lobby itself is closed.

This is a developing story.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on...
Deputies: Southern Ky. man charged with murder was a suspect in earlier assault
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
GRAPHIC: Military spouse fatally stabbed in Hawaii sought help for repeated abuse, mother says
The KSP Richmond Post received a call from Jackson County 911 on Saturday night around 8:30...
Jackson County death investigation led by KSP
The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough's (bottom) cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are...
Crumbl sues rival cookie shop for ‘confusingly similar’ branding
Dylan Landa, 21, is facing charges of resisting an officer, theft, two counts of contempt of...
Fugitive arrested after late night food order, police say

Latest News

A child getting vaccinated (FILE)
Ky. pediatrician encourages parents to get kids vaccinated as COVID spikes ahead of school year
UK celebrates the official opening of its Sanders-Brown Center on Aging. Monday morning’s...
UK celebrates official opening of Sanders-Brown Center on Aging
Several rain chances expected this week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Roads of rain will roll across Kentucky.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of rain will roll across Kentucky this week