Bank robbery under investigation in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A bank robbery is under investigation in Lexington.

It happened Monday morning at the 5/3 Bank on Walden Drive.

Not much information is being released at this time. A helicopter is circling the area and K-9s are on the scene.

The bank’s drive-thru lanes are still open, but the lobby itself is closed.

This is a developing story.

