Bank robbery under investigation in Lexington
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A bank robbery is under investigation in Lexington.
It happened Monday morning at the 5/3 Bank on Walden Drive.
Not much information is being released at this time. A helicopter is circling the area and K-9s are on the scene.
The bank’s drive-thru lanes are still open, but the lobby itself is closed.
This is a developing story.
