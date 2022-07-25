Advertisement

Bath Co. coroner called to scene of active investigation

The investigation is happening on Adams Road, off Riddle Road.
The investigation is happening on Adams Road, off Riddle Road.(AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH Co., Ky. (WKYT) - The Bath County coroner confirms he was called to the scene of an active investigation early Monday morning.

Dispatchers confirmed to WKYT around 6:20 a.m. that police are on the scene of an incident on Adams Road, off Riddle Road.

The coroner later confirmed he was headed there as well. He says crews expect to be out there for a while.

WKYT has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on...
Deputies: Southern Ky. man charged with murder was a suspect in earlier assault
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
GRAPHIC: Military spouse fatally stabbed in Hawaii sought help for repeated abuse, mother says
The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough's (bottom) cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are...
Crumbl sues rival cookie shop for ‘confusingly similar’ branding
The KSP Richmond Post received a call from Jackson County 911 on Saturday night around 8:30...
Jackson County death investigation led by KSP
Dylan Landa, 21, is facing charges of resisting an officer, theft, two counts of contempt of...
Fugitive arrested after late night food order, police say

Latest News

Several rain chances expected this week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Roads of rain will roll across Kentucky.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of rain will roll across Kentucky this week
Sydney Mclaughlin, of the United States, wins the women's 4x400-meter relay final at the World...
Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds
The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee hears from the community during its...
Beshear weighing executive action on medical cannabis