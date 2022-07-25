Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds of Storms Likely

By Chris Bailey
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the final week of July and our overall weather pattern is undergoing a major change. It’s back to a stormy setup as rounds of strong storms rumble across the region. It’s also a setup that can put down a lot of rain, bringing a flash flood threat.

A cold front drops into the state today and stalls. As this happens, waves of low pressure roll along the boundary through the end of the week and likely into the upcoming weekend. The end result will be rounds of strong storms and heavy rains.

Let’s focus on the strong storm potential before we get into the flash flood threat.

Damaging winds and large hail are the main players with any strong storm that goes up. This is a fairly low-end threat.

It’s a pattern that essentially gets stuck in place and that continues to set off alarm bells for the potential for flooding rains.

Many areas will see a general 1″-3″ of rain with local amounts much higher. Watch for flash flooding issues.

Temps remain cooler than normal this week.

