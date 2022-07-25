Advertisement

Georgetown Police Department asking for help identifying people in car break ins

People were dropped off in Ward Hall Estates in Georgetown, to go through cars around 5:30 in the morning on Saturday.(Source: WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - People were dropped off in Ward Hall Estates in Georgetown, to go through cars around 5:30 in the morning on Saturday. Surveillance footage shows a group of people in two separate cars. Neighbors in the development also said they tried to enter someone’s garage but were caught and fled the scene.

One person who lives in the neighborhood said it’s important to stay safe during this time.

“I think it’s just a reminder to make sure we’re doing everything to keep our families safe, " Guy Hunt said.

Hunt said one of his neighbor’s cars was stolen over a year ago. Ever since it was stolen, he said there has been an increase in security cameras and safety measures.

Georgetown Assistant Police Chief, Darin Allgood, said it’s important to take extra precautions.

“I guess what it boils down to is just making sure everybody has their vehicles locked and secure,” Allgood said, “Make sure your garage doors, house doors, and windows, are locked before you leave.”

He said they are increasing the police patrol presence in the area.

One of the main concerns people in the neighborhood have is their garage door opener being stolen. Since it could possibly give someone else access to their house, a lot of the people in the neighborhood will be taking that inside with them.

Guy Hunt said they have a lot of faith in the Georgetown Police Department, and think the people in the neighborhood will have to communicate to keep each other safe.”

“We help each other get to the bottom of whoever it was that committed whatever crime it may be,” Hunt said.

The Georgetown Police Department is asking for anyone with information to contact them.

