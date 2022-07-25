Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of rain will roll across Kentucky this week

Roads of rain will roll across Kentucky.
Roads of rain will roll across Kentucky.
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Expect a much wetter week of weather around here.

Showers & thunderstorms will be with us today and for the rest of the week. It won’t rain every single minute of the day but there will be plenty of chances over the next few days. We could have some localized high water issues because of the heavy nature of some of these different rounds of storms.

A frontal boundary will stall out over Kentucky. As long as it is here, it will keep the showers & thunderstorms rolling along. When a front parks on top of a region, it can bring multiple rounds of rain to the region. Especially, since it is a daily threat of rain that we are chasing.

Take care of each other!

