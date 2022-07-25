Ky. gas price average down to $4 a gallon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Drivers are feeling less pain at the pump as gas prices continue to drop.

According to AAA, Kentucky’s average gas price is right at $4. In Lexington, the average is around $4.24 per gallon. But drivers in other parts of the state are paying less than $4.

Just down the road in Clark County, the average price is around $4.00, and around the corner from that, in Montgomery County it’s $3.78. So what gives? Well, AAA of the bluegrass says it’s many things.

“July is normally our busiest road trip month of the year. We see demand increase, but we did not see that. We actually saw it taper off a bit,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Bluegrass.

That has helped to drop prices, but here in Lexington some may have noticed they can find gas cheaper in other counties.

“We see differing prices for a number of reasons a big one is competition,” Weaver Hawkins said.

She said in metro areas, land lease and franchise fees often get tossed into gas price numbers without the knowledge of the consumer.

“You have stations right next to interstates, that is another factor,” Weaver Hawkins said.

With the potential for a recession looming, gas prices look to continue to fall.

“Anything having to deal with demand right now, as well as expectations for next year, are going to factor into what we are going to see with oil prices and what we see at the pump,” Weaver Hawkins said.

So yes, the prices are up a little more and are likely to stay a bit higher than some other Kentucky counties, but at least we can see some relief continue in the days to come.

According to AAA, Edmonson County has the cheapest gas in the commonwealth, averaging $3.53 per gallon.

Gas prices have been steadily decreasing across Kentucky and AAA of the Bluegrass says that that’s likely to continue as demand decreases, but have you noticed gas in Lexington is slightly more than in other nearby KY counties? Learn why tonight on @wkyt. #wkyt #gas #prices pic.twitter.com/hjMK6bPJrM — Ally Blake (@allyblakewx) July 25, 2022

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.