Advertisement

Ky. gas price average down to $4 a gallon

Gas prices have been steadily decreasing across Kentucky.
Gas prices have been steadily decreasing across Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Drivers are feeling less pain at the pump as gas prices continue to drop.

According to AAA, Kentucky’s average gas price is right at $4. In Lexington, the average is around $4.24 per gallon. But drivers in other parts of the state are paying less than $4.

Just down the road in Clark County, the average price is around $4.00, and around the corner from that, in Montgomery County it’s $3.78. So what gives? Well, AAA of the bluegrass says it’s many things.

“July is normally our busiest road trip month of the year. We see demand increase, but we did not see that. We actually saw it taper off a bit,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Bluegrass.

That has helped to drop prices, but here in Lexington some may have noticed they can find gas cheaper in other counties.

“We see differing prices for a number of reasons a big one is competition,” Weaver Hawkins said.

She said in metro areas, land lease and franchise fees often get tossed into gas price numbers without the knowledge of the consumer.

“You have stations right next to interstates, that is another factor,” Weaver Hawkins said.

With the potential for a recession looming, gas prices look to continue to fall.

“Anything having to deal with demand right now, as well as expectations for next year, are going to factor into what we are going to see with oil prices and what we see at the pump,” Weaver Hawkins said.

So yes, the prices are up a little more and are likely to stay a bit higher than some other Kentucky counties, but at least we can see some relief continue in the days to come.

According to AAA, Edmonson County has the cheapest gas in the commonwealth, averaging $3.53 per gallon.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bath County coroner confirms he was called to the scene of an active investigation early...
Suspect in deadly Bath County shooting arrested
The bank robbery happened Monday morning 5/3 Bank on Walden Drive.
Bank robbery suspect on the loose after standoff situation at Lexington apartment complex
Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on...
Deputies: Southern Ky. man charged with murder was a suspect in earlier assault
The KSP Richmond Post received a call from Jackson County 911 on Saturday night around 8:30...
Jackson County death investigation led by KSP
The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough's (bottom) cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are...
Crumbl sues rival cookie shop for ‘confusingly similar’ branding

Latest News

The Lexington Theater Company is counting down to bringing Chicago to the stage.
Lexington Theater Company prepares to bring Chicago and all its jazz to stage
Deputies: Southern Ky. man charged with murder was a suspect in earlier assault
WATCH | Deputies: Southern Ky. man charged with murder was a suspect in earlier assault
The suspect in a deadly shooting in Bath County has been arrested.
WATCH | Suspect in deadly Bath County shooting arrested
A child getting vaccinated (FILE)
Ky. pediatrician encourages parents to get kids vaccinated as COVID spikes ahead of school year