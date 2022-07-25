Ky. pediatrician encourages parents to get kids vaccinated as COVID spikes ahead of school year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most Kentucky students go back to school in just a few weeks.

With COVID-19 numbers going up in Kentucky, pediatricians say it’s a good idea to get your child vaccinated if you have not already.

Dr. Katrina Hood with Pediatric and Adolescent Associates in Lexington has seen an increase in covid among children. She says this new sub-variant of omicron is proving to be more contagious than others. She says most kids with COVID-19 aren’t severely sick, but are showing common symptoms like fever, coughing and congestion.

Vaccines are now available for kids as young as six months old.

Nearly 260,000 children in Kentucky younger the 18 have received at least one dose. However, experts say that’s not enough. Dr. Hood is encouraging parents who are still hesitant to go ahead and get their kids the shots.

“When we think about the technology behind vaccines and what we’ve done from a research standpoint, it’s just going to take time for people to become comfortable with that and know that it’s the right thing for us,” said Dr. Hood.

Pediatricians are reminding parents that the vaccines are safe and cause minimal side effects. To help children get vaccinated as they head back to school, several organizations are hosting vaccine clinics around the commonwealth in the next few weeks.

