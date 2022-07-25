Lexington Theater Company prepares to bring Chicago and all its jazz to stage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Theater Company is counting down to bringing Chicago to the stage.

The Broadway musical turned movie is the company’s next summer stage production.

“It’s has been a busy month for sure,” said Lyndy Franklin Smith, The Lex’s co-founder and artistic director.

Days after performances of Disney’s The Little Mermaid delighted audiences, rehearsals started for Chicago.

“It’s remarkable how quickly we move through the material in this process,” said Franklin Smith. “From first rehearsal to first audience, it is two weeks. This team has been preparing for years to get to this show ready to move that quickly. But when it’s all said and done we are in the rehearsal room from 10 in the morning to until 6:30 at night. And over the course just a few days, we go from page to stage.”

After her own trip to Broadway and back, Lyndy and her husband Jeromy Smith are bringing Broadway here after founding The Lexington Theater Company which is staging the musical August 4-7 at the Lexington Opera House.

Murder, mayhem and “All That Jazz” abound in the Broadway classic, featuring a jazzy score by John Kander and Fred Ebb and book by Bob Fossé and Fred Ebb. Chicago is the second-longest running show on Broadway.

The Lex’s adaptation features direction and choreography by Patrick O’Neill (Associate Choreographer of Broadway’s School of Rock and the Broadway-bound The Heart of Rock & Roll). The Lex Orchestra takes center stage in this production, led by Resident Music Director Brock Terry.

Chicago will also be led by a host of Broadway veterans including J. Daughtry (Ain’t Too Proud, The Color Purple, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Billy Flynn, Lexington’s own Haley Fish (Kiss Me Kate, Hello Dolly, Cats) as Velma, and Kristin Yancy (The Cher Show, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Roxie. Altamiece Carolyn Cooper plays Mama Morton, a role she has played around the country at numerous regional theatres; Brance Cornelius returns for a second summer show to play Amos; and University of Kentucky alum and Drag Star, Gilda Wabbit, will play Mary Sunshine.

In addition to seasoned Broadway pros in the title rolls, the cast includes rising stars and recent college graduates.

“That is the really special thing about what we do,” said Franklin Smith. “It feels like Broadway, but it’s made right here in Lexington for this community. And that’s what we are so excited about.”

Evening performances for the musical will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 4; Friday, August 5; and Saturday, August 6. In addition, there will be matinees at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7. Tickets are available to purchase through Ticketmaster.

