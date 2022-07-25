Advertisement

UK celebrates official opening of Sanders-Brown Center on Aging

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK celebrates the official opening of its Sanders-Brown Center on Aging.

Monday morning’s ribbon cutting kick starts a new era of research when it comes to aging and memory care.

The new facility is 15,000 square feet and is more than double the size of the old center.

Doctors say more space will increase the center’s ability to treat and care for patients with dementia and other forms of memory loss. Researchers say they are learning more about what causes the disease.

They say they’re confident in the near future they will develop new medicine that will slow the progression of memory loss or stop it altogether.

“Early detection is critical, but I believe that in the next five to 10 years we will have a whole new armament of medications,” said Dr. Gregory Jicha, Clinical Core Director Sanders-Brown Center on Aging.

More than 80,000 people in Kentucky have dementia.

