Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Threat Continues
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of strong storms continue to rumble across the region for the next several days. With a high amount of tropical moisture in the atmosphere, torrential rains are likely to cause flash flooding issues.
Here’s a quick breakdown of what we can expect:
- A front stalls from west to east across the state as waves of low pressure work along it.
- Rounds of showers and storms will work through the region.
- Some of the storms may be strong or locally severe, but widespread severe is low.
- Damaging wind and hail are the main players.
- The flash flood threat will be elevated and will increase with each wave of thunderstorm action.
- Rainfall through the week will average 1″-3″ for most of the state with local 5″+ amounts possible.
- After a pleasant break in the action on Saturday, more waves of showers and storms return for Sunday and Monday. This will likely bring another flash flood threat.
- There’s a chance for some big issues to develop somewhere in the region over the next week. 7 day rain totals will be up there, folks!
I mentioned the severe threat is fairly low and the Storm Prediction Center has us in the low-end risk over the next few days.
