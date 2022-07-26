Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Threat Continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of strong storms continue to rumble across the region for the next several days. With a high amount of tropical moisture in the atmosphere, torrential rains are likely to cause flash flooding issues.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what we can expect:

A front stalls from west to east across the state as waves of low pressure work along it.

Rounds of showers and storms will work through the region.

Some of the storms may be strong or locally severe, but widespread severe is low.

Damaging wind and hail are the main players.

The flash flood threat will be elevated and will increase with each wave of thunderstorm action.

Rainfall through the week will average 1″-3″ for most of the state with local 5″+ amounts possible.

After a pleasant break in the action on Saturday, more waves of showers and storms return for Sunday and Monday. This will likely bring another flash flood threat.

There’s a chance for some big issues to develop somewhere in the region over the next week. 7 day rain totals will be up there, folks!

I mentioned the severe threat is fairly low and the Storm Prediction Center has us in the low-end risk over the next few days.

