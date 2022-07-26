FCPS considering student meal price increase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County School Board is considering raising student meal prices.

The proposal seeks to raise breakfast prices by 65 cents and lunch prices by 25 cents.

The increase would make breakfast $2 for all grades. Lunch would be $2.75 for elementary students and $3 for middle and high school students.

18 Fayette County schools would be impacted, however, students on the free lunch program would not be affected.

If approved, this would be the first increase since the 2016-2017 school year.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.