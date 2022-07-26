Advertisement

FCPS considering student meal price increase

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County School Board is considering raising student meal prices.

The proposal seeks to raise breakfast prices by 65 cents and lunch prices by 25 cents.

The increase would make breakfast $2 for all grades. Lunch would be $2.75 for elementary students and $3 for middle and high school students.

18 Fayette County schools would be impacted, however, students on the free lunch program would not be affected.

If approved, this would be the first increase since the 2016-2017 school year.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bank robbery happened Monday morning 5/3 Bank on Walden Drive.
Bank robbery suspect on the loose after standoff situation at Lexington apartment complex
Michael Walker and Brittany Reed were booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on murder...
Third suspect in deadly Bath County shooting arrested
I-75 Crash
Three people killed in I-75 crash, southbound lanes reopened
They were called around 6:45 a.m to the 2300 block of Richmond Road. When crews arrived on the...
Investigation underway after body found in Lexington pond
School is about to start back up, so we’ve compiled a list of starting dates around the state.
School start dates around Kentucky

Latest News

I-75 Crash
Sheriff’s office identifies wrong-way driver in I-75 crash that killed 3 people
Crews respond to fire at storage building in Rockcastle County
They were called around 6:45 a.m to the 2300 block of Richmond Road. When crews arrived on the...
Investigation underway after body found in Lexington pond
The forecast remains action-packed for several days
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast